Mahesh Babu Gearing Up To Don The Role Of A Cop In A Crime Thriller?

Mahesh Babu's next big release will be Maharshi, the film which has been slated to come out in the theatres in the month of April 2019. Directed by Vamsi Padipilly, Maharshi features Mahesh Babu in two different looks and nothing much has been revealed about the storyline of the yet.

Meanwhile, reports have aldo been doing the rounds regarding the next ventures of Mahesh. Earlier, reports had come in that Mahesh Babu will team up with film-maker's Sukumar as well Arjun Reddy fame Sandeep Reddy Canga for his upcoming projects.

Now, unconfirmed reports have come up regarding Mahesh Babu's project with Sandeep Reddy Vanga. According to a recent report by Cinejosh.com, the buzz says that this upcoming project will be a crime thriller and Mahesh Babu would be seen in the role of a powerful cop. The reports also suggests that this might be the next release of Mahesh Babu after Maharshi and the Sukumar project will be done after this. Meanwhile, no official confirmation or announcement regarding the project has been made yet.

Well, it would be interesting to see Mahesh Babu in the role of a cop again. Earlier, he had apperaed as a cop in the movie Pokkiri, which was a runaway success at the box office.