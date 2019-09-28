Mahesh Babu Has A Bigger Target Than Allu Arjun?
It is almost confirmed that Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun movies will clash at the box office during the upcoming Sankranti season. Sarileru Neekevvaru and Ala Vaikuntapuramlo are eyeing the festival season and trade pundits are watching out for the exciting contest on cards. Both films, which carry tremendous hype, are sure to do some stellar pre-release business and some reports that have come in reveal that these films have already started the hunt. According to reports, the overseas rights of Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun's next movies have been sold. Interestingly, it seems like Mahesh Babu has a bigger target to achieve than Allu Arjun, as far as the break-even collections for these movies are considered.
Sarileru Neekevvaru Overseas Rights
According to a few reports, Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru has bagged above Rs 12 crore in the form of overseas rights and has overtaken Ala Vaikuntapuramlo's business.
Ala Vaikuntapuramlo
Well, Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikuntapuramlo is also not that far behind. Reportedly, the overseas rights of this Trivikram Srinivas directorial have been sold for Rs 8.6 crore.
Sarileru Neekevvaru - Collections Required To Break-even
According to reports doing the rounds, Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru has to collect around Rs 11.5 crore from the US, to break-even. It means that the film will have to collect around $2.8M to be safe. At the same time, the movie will have to collect over Rs 14 crore from overseas centres altogether, to emerge as a safe venture.
Ala Vaikuntapuramlo - The Break-even Collections
As far as Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikuntapuramlo is concerned, the film has to collect around Rs 8.3 crore to emerge as a safe venture at the USA box office. The movie has to cross the $2M mark out there. The film has to collect over Rs 9.8 crore in total to break-even in overseas regions.
With two big movies releasing in quick succession, it would be interesting to see whether both films will go on to achieve the target. Let us wait and see.