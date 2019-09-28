Mahesh Babu Has A Bigger Target Than Allu Arjun?

Sarileru Neekevvaru Overseas Rights

According to a few reports, Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru has bagged above Rs 12 crore in the form of overseas rights and has overtaken Ala Vaikuntapuramlo's business.

Ala Vaikuntapuramlo

Well, Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikuntapuramlo is also not that far behind. Reportedly, the overseas rights of this Trivikram Srinivas directorial have been sold for Rs 8.6 crore.

Sarileru Neekevvaru - Collections Required To Break-even

According to reports doing the rounds, Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru has to collect around Rs 11.5 crore from the US, to break-even. It means that the film will have to collect around $2.8M to be safe. At the same time, the movie will have to collect over Rs 14 crore from overseas centres altogether, to emerge as a safe venture.

Ala Vaikuntapuramlo - The Break-even Collections

As far as Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikuntapuramlo is concerned, the film has to collect around Rs 8.3 crore to emerge as a safe venture at the USA box office. The movie has to cross the $2M mark out there. The film has to collect over Rs 9.8 crore in total to break-even in overseas regions.