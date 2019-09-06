Mahesh Babu Has Reportedly Helped Close To 1000 Children With Heart Surgeries; Twitterati All Praise

Mahesh Babu is fondly called as Superstar by his fans and followers. He is one among the most-respected celebrities of Telugu cinema and now, if the reports that have come up are anything to go by, he has once again proved why he is a superhero in real life as well. Mahesh Babu, who is an avid philanthropist, is often associated with charity works and the latest reports reveal that he facilitated heart operations for close to 1,000 children, which is said to have happened in the past three years.

The information regarding the same has come up through some of the fan clubs on Twitter and it has gone viral on social media at the word go. Praises have been pouring in for Mahesh Babu and tweets talking about the same have found popularity straight away. At the same time, some of the tweets claim that Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar herself has revealed this information.

Take a look at the tweets that have come up in connection with this..

#MaheshBabu has Successfully associated with 1000 heart operations to children from last 3 years 🙏🏻👏👌@urstrulyMahesh @MBofficialTeam — TollywoodBoxoffice.in (@TBO_Updates) September 6, 2019

@urstrulyMahesh 🙏🙏#MaheshBabu Has successfully completed 1000 heart operations to children for the last 3 years, this information was passed By #Namaratha — TELUGU INDUSTRY తెలుగు ఇండస్ట్రీ (@rsloya3969) September 6, 2019

@urstrulyMahesh 🙏🙏#MaheshBabu Has successfully completed 1000 heart operations to children for the last 3 years. pic.twitter.com/8H3VMy9THJ — Titanic Founder (@itsDKhere) September 6, 2019

Mahesh Babu is not new to philanthropic works and he has often made it a point to help the needy. The superstar is associated with Heal A Child Foundation that supports people who have no financial support and can't afford medical expenses. Upon the release of his 2017 movie Brahmotsavam, he came up and showed the right way forward by adopting his native village Burripalem.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is presently busy with the works of his next film Sarileru Neekevvaru, which is also the superstar's 26th film as a lead hero. The Anil Ravipudi directorial is expected to be a complete entertainment package and would hit the big screens for Sankranti 2020. Mahesh Babu's previous release was Maharshi, which had also emerged as a humungous success at the box office.