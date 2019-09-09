English
    Mahesh Babu Injured While Shooting For Sarileru Neekevvaru? Fans Left Worried!

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Mahesh Babu fans are awaiting his next movie, Sarileru Neekevvaru and the superstar is busy working on this film, which can be yet another mega-hit of the actor. However, even amidst his busy schedule, Mahesh Babu took out time to attend the Cine Mahotsavam 2019, an event that was held over the weekend. Mahesh Babu fans were left overjoyed to see their 'Prince' along with Chiranjeevi. However, the fans also took notice of something, which has left them slightly worried. The same also led to a belief that Mahesh Babu has been injured during the shoot of Sarileru Neekevaru.

    The Amazing Pic

    The Amazing Pic

    As everyone knows, Mahesh Babu and Chiranjeevi were found exchanging pleasantries during Cine Mahotsavam 2019. A few photos of the two big celebrities have been ruling social media ever since the photos surfaced on the online circuits.

    What Did The Fans Notice?

    What Did The Fans Notice?

    However, Mahesh Babu fans noticed something worrisome from one of the photos. In a photo, in which Chiranjeevi is seen holding Mahesh Babu's hands, fans have noticed a small bruise on the right forearm of the superstar.

    Injured During The Shoot?

    Injured During The Shoot?

    As everyone knows, Sarileru Neekevaru is a film that will have some action sequences as well. This new finding from the photos has led to some speculations that Mahesh Babu might have been injured during the shoot of the film.

    Fans Are Worried?

    Fans Are Worried?

    Interestingly, some responses have come on Twitter, which reveal that fans are a bit worried about the injury. Interestingly, in one of the tweets, a fan has also requested director Anil Ravipudi to take care of Mahesh Babu.

    Nevertheless, it is not clear whether he was bruised while filming the movie or not. However, the care and affection that his dedicated fans hold for him prove why is one among the most loved stars around.

    Story first published: Monday, September 9, 2019, 18:34 [IST]
