Mahesh Babu Injured While Shooting For Sarileru Neekevvaru? Fans Left Worried!

The Amazing Pic

As everyone knows, Mahesh Babu and Chiranjeevi were found exchanging pleasantries during Cine Mahotsavam 2019. A few photos of the two big celebrities have been ruling social media ever since the photos surfaced on the online circuits.

What Did The Fans Notice?

However, Mahesh Babu fans noticed something worrisome from one of the photos. In a photo, in which Chiranjeevi is seen holding Mahesh Babu's hands, fans have noticed a small bruise on the right forearm of the superstar.

Injured During The Shoot?

As everyone knows, Sarileru Neekevaru is a film that will have some action sequences as well. This new finding from the photos has led to some speculations that Mahesh Babu might have been injured during the shoot of the film.

Fans Are Worried?

Interestingly, some responses have come on Twitter, which reveal that fans are a bit worried about the injury. Interestingly, in one of the tweets, a fan has also requested director Anil Ravipudi to take care of Mahesh Babu.