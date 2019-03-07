Mahesh Babu Is Ahead Of Chiranjeevi & Pawan Kalyan With Maximum Number Of Grossers In This List

Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu leads the pack with as many as four movies of the actor having joined the coveted 1-Crore club. Murari (2001), Okkadu (2003), Athadu (2005), Pokkiri (2006) etc., are the movies that went past the mark.

Chiranjeevi & Prabhas

Both Chiranjeevi and Prabhas have three movies each in this coveted 1-Crore club. Indra (2002), Tagore (2003) and Shankardada MBBS are Chiranjeevi movies in the list. Varsham (2004), Baahubali (2015) and Baahubali 2 (2017) are the Prabhas movies that went past the mark.

With 2 Movies Each

As many as six actors have two Telugu movies each in the coveted list. Nagarjuna, Pawan Kalyan, Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan etc., are the actors who have two movies each in the 1-Crore club.

With 1 Film Each

A good number of other actors too have one film each in this club. Nandamuri Balakrishna, Tharun, Srikanth, Ravi Teja, Nithin, Uday Kiran etc., have one film each in the list. Anushka Shetty is the only actress with a heroine-oriented film in the 1-Crore club. Arundhati is the film that went past the 1 crore mark.