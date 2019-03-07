Mahesh Babu Is Ahead Of Chiranjeevi & Pawan Kalyan With Maximum Number Of Grossers In This List
As far as Telugu movies and Tollywood are considered, Nizam region is one of the strong markets with a good number of theatres around the place. The biggest blockbusters in the history of Telugu cinema have collected huge numbers from the theatres of these regions as well. There are a whole lot of Telugu movies which have gone on to go past the 1-Crore mark in a single theatre from the Nizam region. Devi, Sandhya, Odeon Deluxe, Sudarshan, Shanthi, Sapthagiri etc., are some of the top theatres of the Nizam regions. The top heroes of Tollywood like Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, Pawan Kalyan and others have their movies in the 1 crore club in the theatres out here. Here we take you through the actors with maximum number of 1 crore grossers.
Mahesh Babu
Mahesh Babu leads the pack with as many as four movies of the actor having joined the coveted 1-Crore club. Murari (2001), Okkadu (2003), Athadu (2005), Pokkiri (2006) etc., are the movies that went past the mark.
Chiranjeevi & Prabhas
Both Chiranjeevi and Prabhas have three movies each in this coveted 1-Crore club. Indra (2002), Tagore (2003) and Shankardada MBBS are Chiranjeevi movies in the list. Varsham (2004), Baahubali (2015) and Baahubali 2 (2017) are the Prabhas movies that went past the mark.
With 2 Movies Each
As many as six actors have two Telugu movies each in the coveted list. Nagarjuna, Pawan Kalyan, Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan etc., are the actors who have two movies each in the 1-Crore club.
With 1 Film Each
A good number of other actors too have one film each in this club. Nandamuri Balakrishna, Tharun, Srikanth, Ravi Teja, Nithin, Uday Kiran etc., have one film each in the list. Anushka Shetty is the only actress with a heroine-oriented film in the 1-Crore club. Arundhati is the film that went past the 1 crore mark.
(Source: Pani Puri)