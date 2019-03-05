Mahesh Babu Is A True Gentleman Worth Emulating; Here Is Another Instance That Prove The Same!

Mahesh Babu's popularity has no bounds and he is one of the biggest stars that we have. Along with entertaining the good number of fans with his sensational films, he is also a respectable figure and a true gentleman worth emulating. Many a times, he has shown the right way forward regarding how you can respect one another in the film industry.

As you all know, a film from Mahesh Babu-Sukumar team was on the cards. But, there was an announcement made that Sukumar's next film is with Allu Arjun, which came in as a surprise for Mahesh Babu fans who were left perplexed since they were waiting for their star's film with director Sukumar.

Later, Mahesh Babu himself came forward with a clarification through Twitter regarding what happened to his project with Sukumar. He cleared all the doubts and in a respectable way mentioned that their film won't be happening due to creative differences. What was more heartening was the way in which he wished Sukumar for his next project and the respect that he has shown for the director through his words. He has also mentioned that 1:Nenokkadine, the film from Sukumar-Mahesh Babu team will always remain as a true classic.

Take a look at the tweet send out by Mahesh Babu...

Due to creative differences, my film with Sukumar is not happening. I wish him all the best on the announcement of his new project. Respect always for a film maker par exellence. 1 Nenokkadine will remain as a cult classic. Enjoyed every moment working on that film. — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 4, 2019

All the best sir for your new film 😊👍 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 4, 2019

That was indeed a great gesture from Mahesh Babu and it has won the hearts of everyone.