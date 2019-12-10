Mahesh Babu, Kajal Aggarwal & Rakul Preet Feature In Twitter's #ThisHappened2019 Entertainment List!

As the year is coming to an end, the time has come to look back at Indian celebrities, who created the maximum impact on social media. Twitter India has put up the #ThisHappened2019 list, which also includes the list of the top entertainment handles in India. Names of popular Tollywood stars like Mahesh Babu, Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh have featured in the top 10 list.

Mahesh Babu's popularity on social media needs no introduction and he is among the most-followed Indian celebrities on Twitter. The superstar, who gave the audiences yet another blockbuster movie in 2019 in the form of Maharshi, has been placed at the ninth spot in the list of top 10 entertainment handles in India (Male). The talks surrounding his upcoming release Sarileru Neekevvaru has also ruled Twitter. Importantly, the superstar is the only Tollywood hero to have found a place on the list, which is topped by Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter handle.

Popular actress Kajal Aggarwal, who is a very popular name in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi film industries, is among the most-followed actresses on social media. She has had a handful of releases in various languages this year and her Twitter handle has been placed at the seventh spot in the list of top 10 entertainment handles in India (Female), which has been topped by Sonakshi Sinha. Interestingly, this list has been dominated by Bollywood celebrities.

Rakul Preet Singh, who was seen doing a special appearance in NTR Kathanayakudu was later seen playing one among the leading ladies in NGK. Moreover, she went on to make a mark for herself in Bollywood as well with a couple of movies. The actress is pretty much active on Twitter and Rakul's Twitter handle has been placed at the 10th spot in the list of Top 10 Entertainment handles in India (Female).