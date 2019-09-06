English
    Mahesh Babu, Krishna And Gautham Ghattamaneni To Come Together For A Movie?

    Tollywood heartthrob Mahesh Babu is arguably one of the finest actors in Indian cinema today. The versatile star hero is respected by all and sundry due to his simple nature and impressive screen presence. Now, 'Prince' is in the limelight for a sweet reason. The buzz is that Mahesh Babu, his son Gautham Ghattamaneni and 'Superstar' Krishna are all set to come together for a family entertainer, similar to the 2014 release Manam that featured the Akkineni heroes (ANR, Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya) in the lead.

    The Ghattamaneni multi-starrer will be directed by Vamshi Paidipally and its pre-production work is already underway. The grapevine suggests that it is likely to hit screens sometime next year. Given the Yevadu filmmaker's storyteller, one can expect this ambitious movie to make a good watch.

    Interestingly, Balakjrishna too is planning to team up with his nephews and Tollywood stars Kalyan Ram and Jr NTR for the Nandamuri family's version of Manam. As such, Tollywood fans might find themselves in an interesting situation pretty soon.

    Coming back to Mahesh Babu, he was last seen in Maharshi, which arrived in theatres on May 9, 2019 and proved to be a commercial success. The film, featuring him in a new avatar, touched upon the plight of farmers, which helped it grab plenty of attention.

    With Maharshi in the past, Mahesh Babu is working on Sarileru Neekkevvaru, which features him in the role of an Army officer. The movie, helmed by F2 fame Anil Ravipudi, is touted to be an action-comedy that features situational humour. Rashmika Mandanna is paired opposite Mahesh Babu in Sarileru Neekkevvaru and this has added to the curiosity surrounding the eagerly awaited movie. It is slated to arrive in theatres this Sankranti alongside Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapuramulo.

    So, are you looking forward to Mahesh Babu's upcoming movies? Comments, please!

    Source: Cinejosh

