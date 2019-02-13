English
    Mahesh Babu Meets Dev Actor Karthi While Shooting For Maharshi, View Photo

    Are you a fan of the much-loved Mahesh Babu? If yes, then gear up to rejoice as we have some awesome news in store for you. Noted PRO BA Raju just took to social media and shared an awesome photo in which 'Prince' can be seen chatting with Tamil star Karthi. The two apparently met on the sets of Maharshi, getting along like a house on fire. Noted filmmaker Vamsi Paidapally, the director of Karthi's Oopiri and Mahesh Babu's Maharshi, too can be seen in the photo.

    Interestingly, this is a busy time for Karthi and Mahesh Babu. The Kadaikutty Singam star is currently gearing up for the release of Dev, which will arrive in theatres tomorrow (February 14, 2019). The romantic drama, also featuring Rakul Preet in the lead, is one of the big releases of February.

    Mahesh Babu is currently awaiting the release of Maharshi, which is one of the biggest Tollywood films of the year. The action-drama, which has Pooja Hegde as the female lead, is produced by Dil Raju and is likely to hit screens this April.

    Once Maharshi hits screens, he will turn his attention to his next movie which is likely to be helmed by 1: Nenokkadine director Sukumar.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 13, 2019, 14:40 [IST]
