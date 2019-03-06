Mahesh Babu Movie Maharshi To Release On May 9, 2019!

Mahesh babu fans were in for a shock when they got to know that the actor's project with Sukumar has been dropped. The film was supposed to be the next big project of Mahesh Babu after Maharshi, which will be releasing this summer.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu fans are eagerly waiting for the arrival of Maharshi in theatres and latest updates suggest that the film won't be coming out in April.

There has been a whole lot of confusion in connection with the release of the film. Initially, Maharshi was slated to come out in the beginning of April. Later, reports came in that it would reach theatres by April end. Speculations also came in suggesting that it might be pushed ahead further.

Now, the makers of the film themselves have come up with an official update regarding the exact release date of the movie. The team has confirmed that the film will be hitting the theatres on May 09, 2019. Take a look at the Tweet in connection with the same.

If reports are to be believed, the shoot of the film is expected to be completed by April 16, 2019, and the time to finish the post-production works of the film is considered as the reason for the delay in release.