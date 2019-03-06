English
    Mahesh Babu Movie Maharshi's Release Date Has Been Pushed Ahead Further?

    By Manu
    Mahesh babu fans were in for a shock when they got to know that the actor's project with Sukumar has been dropped. The film was supposed to be the next big project of Mahesh Babu after Maharshi, which will be releasing this summer.

    Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu fans are eagerly waiting for the arrival of Maharshi in theatres and latest updates suggest that the film won't be coming out in April.

    Mahesh Babu Movie Maharshis Release Date Has Been Pushed Ahead Further?

    There has been a whole lot of confusion in connection with the release of the film. Initially, Maharshi was slated to come out in the beginning of April. Later, reports came in that it would reach theatres by April end. Speculations also came in suggesting that it might be pushed ahead further.

    Now, some of the updates that have surfaced online suggest that Maharshi might be releasing only on May 09, 2019. If reports are to be believed, the shoot of the film is expected to be completed by April 16, 2019, and the time to finish the post-production works of the film is considered as the reason for the delay in release.

    However, the makers of the film have not come up with any confirmation regarding the exact release date of the movie. We have to wait for the official word to get a clear picture.

