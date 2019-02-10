Mahesh Babu Wishes Namrata Shirodkar On Their Anniversary With This Epic Post

Mahesh Babu is arguably one of the most popular and talented stars in Tollywood today. Considered to be Telugu cinema's resident 'Prince', the superstar enjoys the love of countless fans because of his charming personality, smart looks, remarkable versatility as an actor and lively nature. During his career, he has starred in quite a few big movies and this has proved that he is the pride of Telugu cinema. Now, the Spyder actor is in the limelight for a sweet reason.

Mahesh Babu just took to Twitter and wished his wife Namrata Shirodkar on their wedding anniversary. While sharing an adorable photo, he thanked his better half for being with him for 14 years.

"Candid moments captured!! Anniversary 14!! Happy Anniversary my love," added the actor.

In case you did not know, Mahesh Babu and Namrata got married in 2005 after dating for some time. They have a son Gautham and a daughter Sitara. The two make a good couple and maintain a relatively low-profile.

Some time ago, Namrata had revealed that her hubby is a 'hands on' dad who tries to spend plenty of time with the kids.

On a related note, 2018 was a solid year for Mahesh Babu as he tasted success with Bharat Ane Nenu. At present, he is gearing up for the release of Maharshi which will hit the screens this year.