English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Mahesh Babu Wishes Namrata Shirodkar On Their Anniversary With This Epic Post

    By
    |

    Mahesh Babu is arguably one of the most popular and talented stars in Tollywood today. Considered to be Telugu cinema's resident 'Prince', the superstar enjoys the love of countless fans because of his charming personality, smart looks, remarkable versatility as an actor and lively nature. During his career, he has starred in quite a few big movies and this has proved that he is the pride of Telugu cinema. Now, the Spyder actor is in the limelight for a sweet reason.

    Mahesh Babu just took to Twitter and wished his wife Namrata Shirodkar on their wedding anniversary. While sharing an adorable photo, he thanked his better half for being with him for 14 years.

    Mahesh Babu

    "Candid moments captured!! Anniversary 14!! Happy Anniversary my love," added the actor.

    In case you did not know, Mahesh Babu and Namrata got married in 2005 after dating for some time. They have a son Gautham and a daughter Sitara. The two make a good couple and maintain a relatively low-profile.

    Some time ago, Namrata had revealed that her hubby is a 'hands on' dad who tries to spend plenty of time with the kids.

    On a related note, 2018 was a solid year for Mahesh Babu as he tasted success with Bharat Ane Nenu. At present, he is gearing up for the release of Maharshi which will hit the screens this year.

    Read more about: mahesh babu
    Story first published: Sunday, February 10, 2019, 17:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 10, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue