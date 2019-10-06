Mahesh Babu On His Relationship With Namrata Shirodkar: We Understand Each Other

Mahesh Babu is arguably one of the biggest and most popular names in Tollywood. The star is considered to be an ideal family man, which is one main reasons fans have utmost respect for him. During a recent chat with a leading magazine, 'Prince' spoke about his relationship with wife Namrata Shirodkar and opened up about his personal life like never before. He said that they understand each other quite well, and this is the foundation of their marriage. The mass hero also revealed that his kids (Gautham and Sitara) too have helped their relationship grow stronger.

"Namrata and I have been married for 14 years. We understand each other well. And we let each other be. That's the most important secret to a successful marriage. Space. And of course, children - they ground you. I have to credit my dad for teaching me that. When he came home to us, he wasn't a star," said Mahesh Babu.

In, case you did not know, Mahesh Babu and Namrata fell in love while shooting for the Vamsi, which released in 2000. They tied the knot 2005, much to the delight of their fans. Shortly thereafter Namrata quit films, turning her attention to her personal life.

Coming back to the present, Mahesh Babu was last seen in Maharshi, which hit screens a few months ago and emerged as a runaway hit at the box office. He will next be seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru, slated to arrive in theatres this Sankranti. The film, helmed by F2 fame Anil Ravipudi, is an action-comedy that features 'Super Star' in the role of an Army officer, who has a fear of blood. Sarileru Neekevvaru features 'Kodava Beauty' Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady, marking her first collaboration with the much-loved hero. The film will most probably clash at the ticket window with Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikuntapuramlo.

Source: Vogue