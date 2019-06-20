Mahesh Babu Goes On To Overtake Salman Khan With Maharshi's Big Achievement!

Maharshi Set To Hit Half Century

Maharshi has now entered the seventh week of run in the theatres. The film is expected to complete 50- days of run in a good number of centres. Interestingly, the movie achieved something really special in the past week.

At The Multiplexes

Maharshi continues its run in some of the multiplexes across the country. According to the reports, in the past weekend, Maharshi registered an occupancy rate of around 54%, while the entire multiplexes in India are considered.

Overtakes Salman Khan starrer Bharat

What is even more striking is the fact that, Mahesh Babu's Maharshi has even overtaken Salman Khan's Bharat, which came in to the theatres almost one month after Maharshi's release. It is indeed a big achievement for Maharshi.

At The Top Spot

According to the reports that have been doing the rounds on social media. Bharat had registered an occupancy rate of around 39%. At the same time, Maharshi is at the top spot when compared to all other movies in the multipleces.