    Mahesh Babu To Produce An Adivi Sesh Movie? The Official Announcement To Be Made Soon?

    It seems like Mahesh Babu, the superstar of the Telugu film industry, is gearing up to join hands with Adivi Sesh, who is one among the most promising young talents of the Telugu film industry. If reports are to be believed, this time Mahesh Babu will be donning the role of a producer and will be funding a movie, which will feature Adivi Seash in the lead role.

    A lot of unconfirmed reports have been doing the rounds regarding Mahesh Babu-Adivi Sesh project. Interestingly, reports are also rife that an official announcement regarding this much-awaited movie will be out soon.

    Reports have also been doing the rounds online that this upcoming movie will be captained by Shashi Kiran Tikka, who had directed the Adivi Sesh starrer Goodachari. Goodachari, which had released in the year 2018 was a huge hit at the box office and a sequel to this film has also been announced.

    Goodachari, apart from becoming a huge success did earn huge acclaim from the critics as well. In fact, even Mahesh Babu too was heavily impressed with this spy thriller. Upon watching the film, Mahesh Babu took o his Twitter account to write a few words about the film as well as congratulate the team of Goodachari.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 19, 2019, 17:56 [IST]
