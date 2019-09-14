English
    Mahesh Babu Receives Flak For Not Tweeting About Nallamala Forest Controversy

    By
    |

    Mahesh Babu, last seen in the smash hit Maharshi, is arguably one of the biggest and most popular stars in Tollywood. Now, Telugu cinema's resident 'Prince' is in the news for an unexpected reason. In a shocking development, the Spyder hero has come under fire for not urging authorities to save the Nallamala forest, which has been opened up for Uranium exploration/mining, much to the shock of countless environmentalists.

    Srinivas Kota @munna1620

    Srinivas Kota @munna1620

    @ursstrulyMahesh Amazon forest fire gurinchi avedhana untundi... but Mana #State lo #nallamala Forest gurinchi no tweet no responsibility. Do you really think it's against #TRS or #KTR. I really like the way you help society for some reasons but I really don't like u 4 sm reasns

    vishnuattada @vishnuattada2

    vishnuattada @vishnuattada2

    @urstrulyMahesh sir you are deeply disturbing about other state issues (jalli kattu) and other countries issue (amazon rain forest) but why don't you respond own state issues #special status and #nallamala forest #SaveNallamala

    Madhu @Madhu77711327

    Madhu @Madhu77711327

    Please sir don't allow the mining in nallamala forest. Don't make another disaster like amazon forest. I wish TFI would join hands n oppose mining in #nallamala forest

    @urstrulyMahesh @Rakulpreet @upasanakonidela

    @iamnagarjuna @amalaakkineni1

    Lochandilse @lochandilse

    Lochandilse @lochandilse

    @urstrulyMahesh hi sir what is your take on #Nallamalla I request you to respond on this issue the same way u did for Amazon forest

    Ahn @AhnNaresh

    Ahn @AhnNaresh

    Need support for #Nallamala forest as well, not only #AmazonForest @HeroManoj1@Rakulpreet will you @urstrulyMahesh will you guys dare to ????

    In case, you did not know, the likes of Vijay Deverakonda and Pawan Kalyan have spoken about the Nallamala issue, urging those in power to save 'The Lungs Of The Telugu States', which seems to have indirectly brought Mahesh Babu under a cloud.

    Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu will next be seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru, which features him in the role of an army officer. The film, directed by Anil Ravipudi, is slated to hit screens this Sankranti.

    (Social media posts have not been edited)

