    Mahesh Babu Refrains From Tweeting About Vinaya Vidheya Rama, Did He Not Like Ram Charan's movie?

    By Staff
    |

    Mahesh Babu is one of the most charismatic and talented actors in Tollywood today. Often called 'Prince', the versatile actor is respected by one and all courtesy his youthful personality, chocolate looks and simple nature. Over the years, he has acted in quite few big films and this has proved that he is a force to be reckoned with. Now, Mahesh Babu is in the limelight for a surprising reason.

    The Spyder star recently watched the big Sankranthi releases F2, NTR Kathanayakudu and Petta. Thereafter, he praised all three teams and encouraged the fans to watch the respective movies. As expected, this sweet gesture created a buzz in the industry. However, this did not go down well with the Mega fans.

    Mahesh Babu

    They pointed out that Mahesh Babu had not sent out a tweet about Vinaya Vidheya Rama. Some of them even suggested that there's something wrong between Mr C and Mahesh Babu. Similarly, others stated that Prince might not have liked VVR and decided to refrain from speaking about it.

    Either way, this unexpected event proves that the social media can be a cruel place.

    On a related note, Prince is currently awaiting the release of Maharshi. It is a Vamsi Paidapally directorial and it is slated to hit the screens this April.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 15, 2019, 18:13 [IST]
