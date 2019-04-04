English
    Mahesh Babu Reluctant To Follow In Prabhas And Ram Charan's Footsteps; Deets Inside

    Are you a fan of the much-loved Mahesh Babu? If yes, then we have some disappointing news in store for you. During a recent interaction with the media, 'Prince' spoke about his future plans and made it clear that he has no interest in entering Bollywood. Explaining his decision, the actor said that he is more passionate about Telugu movies and would prefer doing better work in Tollywood rather than exploring a new territory.

    "I don't think it'll happen. Because, south films are huge now. So, when you make an amazing South film and you tell an amazing story, it can be a pan India film. SS Rajamouli has shown us that. I think my passion is here. Always South films. I'll try to do better films here itself," added the Spyder star.

    Interestingly, the likes of Rana Dagguabati and Ram Charan have previously tried their luck in Bollywood, much to the delight of their fans. Similarly, Prabhas too is all set to enter the Hindi film industry with Saaho. As such, fans are bound to be a bit upset with the Super Star for not giving the Hindi audience an opportunity to enjoy his performances.

    Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is currently wrapping up the eagerly-awaited Maharshi which is slated to hit screens on May 9, 2019. Once the Vamshi Paidapally-directed movie hits screens, he is likely to begin work on Mahesh 26 which will be helmed by Anil Ravipudi.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 4, 2019, 11:37 [IST]
