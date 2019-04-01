Mahesh Babu Reveals His All Time Stress Buster; The Pictures Go Viral On Internet!

For the audiences, Mahesh Babu is a big superstar and he has been one of the most dedicated actors around in the industry. However, amidst all the busy schedules that he has, the family man in him makes it a point to spend some quality time with his family, comprising his wife Namrata and kids, Gautham and Sitara.

Now, a set of cute pictures, which have been sent out by Mahesh Babu have gone viral in the online circuits. Through these pictures, Mahesh Babu has also revealed what his all-time stress buster is.

In these pictures, you could see Mahesh Babu, the doting father enjoying some quality time with his daughter Sithara, whom he fondly addresses Sita. Much like the photos, the hashtags that he has sent out through this Tweet have also gained everyone's attention.

Take a look at the photos sent out by Mahesh Babu here...

Needless to say, these photos have won everyone's hearts and it has gone viral within no time. Most recently, Mahesh Bau had sent out a short video of Sitara, in which she was seen dancing to one of the songs in Baahubali. This Instagram post of Mahesh Babu too gained huge attention in the online circuits.

