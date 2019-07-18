Mahesh Babu Reveals An Important Information About Sarileru Neekevvaru And His Upcoming Movies

After the supreme success of Maharshi that set the cash registers ringing, Mahesh Babu has turned his attention towards his next film, which is being directed by 'F2' fame Anil Ravipudi. The 26th film of the Superstar has been titled 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' and it has been close to a month since the shoot of the film commenced.

While it has been revealed that Mahesh Babu will be seen playing the role of an army officer in this Anil Ravipudi directorial, there hasn't been any official confirmation regarding the genre of the movie. If some of the reports that have been doing the rounds are to be believed, Mahesh Babu himself has come up with a revelation regarding the film.

As everyone knows, the shoot of Sarileru Neekevvaru commenced in Kashmir where some of the major portions of the film were shot. Reports doing the rounds on Twitter suggest that Mahesh Babu spoke about the movie to one of the reporters out there.

According to the reports, Mahesh Babu revealed that Sarileru Neekevvaru will be an out-and-out entertainer. Importantly, he also spoke about the films that he might do in the future.

Going by the reports, Mahesh Babu hinted that he won't be doing intense, raw and cult mass films anymore since he has to satisfy all the sections of the audiences alike. Reportedly, he also pointed out that it is not that easy to bring family audiences to the theatres and that too for a mass film.

Well, it seems like Sarileru Neekevvaru will be a complete entertainment package that would suit all sections of the audiences. Rashmika Mandanna essays the leading lady in this film, which also marks the comeback of senior actress Vijayashanthi to films. Sarileru Neekevvaru also has the presence of some other prominent actors of Telugu cinema.