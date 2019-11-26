Mahesh Babu's Amazing Tryst With Breaking Movie Teaser Records

When Bharat Ane Nenu's Teaser Released...

It was in 2018 that the first official teaser of Bharat Ane Nenu had released. The teaser witnessed widespread reception and bagged the record for the Telugu teaser with maximum YouTube views in 24 hours. It fetched 8.67 million views and comfortably overtook Pawan Kalyan's Agnyaathavasi teaser's record, which had got around 5.9 million views.

Maharshi Joined The Race

Maharshi's teaser had hit online circuits in April 2019 and the film too didn't fail in topping the charts. The teaser went on to accumulate over 11 million views within 24 hours and beat Bharat Ane Nenu to take the top spot.

When Saaho Overtook Maharshi

Maharshi's record was soon beaten by the Prabhas starrer Saaho. The big-budget movie's teaser, which hit the online circuits a couple of months later fetched around 12.94 million views to register an all-new record.

Sarileru Neekevvaru's Teaser Impresses

Saaho had made a huge impact and had a huge lead over Maharshi's teaser. Nevertheless, Sarileru Neekevvaru's teaser went on to do the unthinkable by shattering the records of Saaho. Reportedly, the brand new teaser has overtaken Saaho by fetching 14.64 views on YouTube.