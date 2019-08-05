Mahesh Babu's Birthday Special Common DP Is Out!

A really special day is coming up for Mahesh Babu fans as the much-loved star of Telugu cinema will be celebrating his birthday on August 9th. The fans of the Superstar are prepping up for some really big celebrations both online and offline.

The social media is already abuzz about the upcoming big day and now, a big surprise is on the cards for fans. Mahesh Babu's birthday special common display picture has come out in online circuits. Anil Sunkara took to his Twitter account to release the display picture. The common display picture is a well-designed one and it has the names of all the characters portrayed by Mahesh Babu so far.

The display picture is sure to rule Twitter in the days to come. Meanwhile, a few hashtags have already gone trending twitter and these hashtags are expected to set some records with the number of tweets that they would get.

#SSMBBdayCDPUnveilsToday #SSMBBdayCDP #SSMBBdayTrend etc., are some of the hashtags that are ruling Twitter at present. Already these hashtags have received a good number of tweets within a very short span of time. This would be just a beginning and Mahesh Babu fans are expected to rule the social media in the upcoming days.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is busy with the shoot of his upcoming film Sarileru Neekevvaru, which is the actor's 26th film. The movie, directed by F2 fame Anil Ravipudi is expected to be a family entertainer. Rashmika Mandanna will essay the leading lady in this film, which features Mahesh Babu as an army officer. Reportedly, the makers are planning to release the film during Sankranthi 2020.

Interestingly, a special surprise is also expected to come on Mahesh Babu's birthday. There is a wide-spread belief that team Sarileru Neekevarru will release the first look poster or a birthday special teaser of the movie on the special day. Let us wait and see what's on store.