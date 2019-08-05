English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Mahesh Babu's Birthday Special Common DP To Be Unveiled At 7 PM!

    By
    |

    A really special day is coming up for Mahesh Babu fans as the much-loved star of Telugu cinema will be celebrating his birthday on August 9th. The fans of the Superstar are prepping up for some really big celebrations both online and offline.

    Mahesh Babus Birthday Special Common DP To Be Unveiled At 7 PM!

    The social media is already abuzz about the upcoming big day and now, a big surprise is on the cards for fans. Reportedly, Mahesh Babu's birthday special common display picture will be unveiled at 7 PM this evening. Reportedly, the display picture will be unveiled by Anil Sunkara. Meanwhile, reports have also come that a few more other celebrities will be sharing the display picture.

    The display picture is sure to rule the twitter in the days to come. Meanwhile, a few hashtags have already gone trending twitter and these hashtags are expected to set some records with the number of tweets that they would get.

    #SSMBBdayCDPUnveilsToday #SSMBBdayCDP #SSMBBdayTrend etc., are some of the hashtags that are ruling Twitter at present. Already these hashtags have received a good number of tweets within a very short span of time. This would be just a beginning and Mahesh Babu fans are expected to rule the social media in the upcoming days.

    Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is busy with the shoot of his upcoming film Sarileru Neekevvaru, which is the actor's 26th film. The movie, directed by F2 fame Anil Ravipudi is expected to be a family entertainer. Rashmika Mandanna will essay the leading lady in this film, which features Mahesh Babu as an army officer. Reportedly, the makers are planning to release the film during Sankranthi 2020.

    Interestingly, a special surprise is also expected to come on Mahesh Babu's birthday. There is a wide-spread belief that team Sarileru Neekevarru will release the first look poster or a birthday special teaser of the movie on the special day. Let us wait and see what's on store.

    More MAHESH BABU News

    Read more about: mahesh babu
    Story first published: Monday, August 5, 2019, 16:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 5, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue