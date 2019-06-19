English
    Mahesh Babu's Connection With Arjun Reddy Remake Leaves Everyone Stunned?

    By Manu
    |

    Every director would fancy the chance to work with an actor like Mahesh Babu. Moreover, the Maharshi star has been one such actor who has been supporting young talents. Arjun Reddy, the trendsetting movie of the year 2017 continues to remain as the talk of Tollywood even now. It paved way for the entry of a fabulous director named Sandeep Vanga Reddy, who impressed everyone with his vision as a director through the Vijay Deverakonda starrer. Now, Arjun Reddy's Hindi remake is set to ablaze the screens and now, Mahesh Babu's connection with the remake has turned out to be the talk of the town. Read to know about this.

    Mahesh Babu's Movie With Arjun Reddy Director

    Upon the fascinating success of Arjun Reddy, rumours were doing the rounds that Sandeep Vanga Reddy, the director would next team up with Mahesh Babu and the star has also given the nod for such a project.

    When Arjun Reddy Travelled To Bollywood

    If the reports are to be believed, when Arjun Reddy was being planned in Hindi as Kabir Singh, its lead star Shahid Kapoor was adamant of the fact that the film should be helmed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy himself.

    When He Was Busy

    At the same time, speculations have also come up that initially the director wasn't ready to take up the remake since he was contemplating another project in Telugu.

    When The Project Got Postponed

    Nevertheless, it is being said that the project got postponed which rightly allowed Sandeep Vanga Reddy to step in for the Arjun Reddy remake. Interestingly, it is also being rumoured that the project that got postponed was the film with Mahesh Babu since the star decided to take up Maharshi at that moment of time. Now it is being said that Mahesh Babu's this decision allowed movie audiences to witness the remake as it is.

    Meanwhile, Kabir Singh is set to release in the theatres on June 21, 2019. Even the Telugu movie audiences have bestowed good expectations on this remake.

    READ: Popular Actress Rejects Allu Arjun And Gives The Nod To Mahesh Babu?

