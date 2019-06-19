Mahesh Babu's Connection With Arjun Reddy Remake Leaves Everyone Stunned?

Mahesh Babu's Movie With Arjun Reddy Director

Upon the fascinating success of Arjun Reddy, rumours were doing the rounds that Sandeep Vanga Reddy, the director would next team up with Mahesh Babu and the star has also given the nod for such a project.

When Arjun Reddy Travelled To Bollywood

If the reports are to be believed, when Arjun Reddy was being planned in Hindi as Kabir Singh, its lead star Shahid Kapoor was adamant of the fact that the film should be helmed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy himself.

When He Was Busy

At the same time, speculations have also come up that initially the director wasn't ready to take up the remake since he was contemplating another project in Telugu.

When The Project Got Postponed

Nevertheless, it is being said that the project got postponed which rightly allowed Sandeep Vanga Reddy to step in for the Arjun Reddy remake. Interestingly, it is also being rumoured that the project that got postponed was the film with Mahesh Babu since the star decided to take up Maharshi at that moment of time. Now it is being said that Mahesh Babu's this decision allowed movie audiences to witness the remake as it is.