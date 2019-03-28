Mahesh Babu's Maharshi ChotiChotiBaatein Single First Review OUT: 'A Chartbuster Is On The Way'

English
    Mahesh Babu, the undisputed 'Prince' of Telugu cinema, is currently gearing up for the release of Maharshi which is one of the biggest releases of the year. Touted to an emotional drama, the Vamshi Paidapally-directed film features the actor in a new avatar and this is its USP. The buzz is that Maharshi has shades of Srimanthudu and this has added to the curiosity surrounding the film. Now, here is an awesome update about Maharshi. The first review of the film's first single ChotiChotiBaatein is out and it is a treat for fans.

    ChotiChotiBaatein First Review Out

    Gabbar Singh director Harish Shankar recently heard the first single from Maharshi and fell in love with it. In his tweet, he said that ace composer Devi Sri Prasad has come up with a gem of a composition and proved that he is one of the best music directors in the industry.

    His Exact Words

    "Trust me guys one of the best compositions of @ThisIsDSP and I can say a chart buster is on the way." 👌👌

    Delivering The Goods

    DSP and Mahesh Babu have previously collaborated for well-received films such as Srimanthudu and 1: Nenokkadine and proved that they make a deadly combination. As such, fans have high expectations from Maharshi. If Harish Shankar's tweet is anything to go by, they have hit the jackpot again.

    A Winner On The Way?

    Recently, while talking about Maharshi, Mahesh Babu had indicated that the film has the potential to be a big winner and added that he is pretty happy about the output.

    "We are going for a bigger holiday this time. I am really happy about the film and I am really happy," he had said.

    Last year, Mahesh Babu became the talk of the town when Bharat Ane Nenu opened to a good response at the box office and emerged as a runaway hit. The film, directed by Koratala Siva, saw him essay the role of a Chief Minister and leave the audiences spellbound. He'll be hoping to continue his good run with Maharshi and this makes it a crucial release for him.

    Thursday, March 28, 2019, 18:05 [IST]
