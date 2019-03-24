Mahesh Babu’s Maharshi: Is Dil Raju Pressurising Vamsi Paidipilly Due To This Reason?

Maharshi, the 25th film of Superstar Mahesh Babu would be coming out as one among the most-awaited releases of this summer season. The first film from the combo of Mahesh Babu and Vamsi Paidippilly promises to be a very special treat for the Telugu audiences.

Amidst all the speculations, the makers of Maharshi had conveyed that the Mahesh Babau movie will be releasing in the theatres on May 9, 2019. Now, a few unconfirmed reports have surfaced regarding the shoot of the film.

If reports are to be believed, the first copy of Maharshi would be ready by the end of this month. The reports suggest that the first copy would be without the songs. It is also believed that the run time of the film will be around 3 hours and 5 minutes. However, the reports also claim that Dil Raju, the producer of the movie, is pressurising director Vamsi Paidipilly to reduce the running length to 2 hours and 45 minutes. Let us wait for the further official updates to get a clear picture regarding this.

If reports are to be believed, the shoot of the song sequences from Maharshi are left to be completed and that is expected to be done in April 2019. Along with Mahesh Babu, Maharshi also features Pooja Hegde and Allari Naresh in the lead roles.

(Source: Track Tollywood Twitter Page)