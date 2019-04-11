English
    Mahesh Babu's Maharshi Second Single: Nuvve Samastham Song To Release Tomorrow At 4:05 PM!

    The talks surrounding Maharshi, the highly-awaited film of Mahesh Babu, have already taken over the online circuits. With the teaser taking the social media by storm, the Maharshi wave has indeed taken over the interest of Telugu movie buffs.

    Now, the team of Mahesh Babu's Maharshi is set to come up with one more big surprise. The announcement regarding the release of the Maharshi's second single has come out. Reportedly, Maharshi's second single will be releasing tomorrow (April 12, 2019) at 4:05 PM. It means that we are less than 24 hours away from the release of Nuvve Samastham song set to tune by Devi Sri Prasad and penned by Shree.

    Mahesh Babus Maharshi Second Single: Nuvve Samastham Song To Release Tomorrow At 4:05 PM!

    Earlier, the makers of Maharshi had released the first single from the movie on March 29, 2019. The song Chotti Chotti Baatein, which had a friendship theme associated with it went on to get a grand reception. The lyric video fetched a very good number of views on YouTube.

    Now, it is the turn of Nuvve samastham to rule the online circuits. Let us wait and see whether Nuvve Samastham would go on to overtake Choti Choti Baatein upon its release in the online circuits.

