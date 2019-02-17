Mahesh Babu’s Maharshi Teaser To Be Released On This Special Date? Announcement To Be Made Soon

Last year, actor Mahesh Babu became the talk of the town when Bharat Ane Nenu opened to a solid response at the box office and impressed the critics. Directed by Koratala Siva, the political-thriller featured a terrific performance from 'Prince' which received a good response from all corners. With Bharat Ane Nenu in the past, Mahesh Babu is currently awaiting the release of Maharshi which is one of the biggest releases of the year. The film has created a great deal of buzz amongst fans for the right reasons

Now, here is the latest about the movie. According to the latest reports, the teaser of Maharshi will be released on March 4, 2019 on the eve of Maha Shivratri. The official announcement is likely to be made on February 27, 2019.

Maharshi, which features Pooja Hegde as the female lead, has been directed by Vamsi Paidapally. The buzz is that its plot is a bit similar to that of the 2015 release Srimanthudu which too was helmed by Koratala Siva. The film is slated to hit screens in April.

Once Maharshi releases, the Spyder actor will begin work on Mahesh 26 which is likely to be directed by F2 director Anil Ravipudi. One is likely to get more clarity about this matter in the near future.

