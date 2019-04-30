Mahesh Babu's Maharshi To Be Remade In Tamil With This Top Hero?

Super Star Mahesh Babu is currently gearing up for the release of Maharshi, one of the most eagerly-awaited movies of 2019. The film, directed by ace filmmaker Vamshi Paidapally, features 'Prince' in a smart new avatar which has helped it create a great deal of buzz amongst the target audience. Now, here is an exciting update about Maharshi. According to reports, the film might soon be remade in Tamil with an A-list star in the lead.

The buzz is that the remake will feature actor Vijay in the lead, however, this is is yet to be confirmed. 'Thalapathy' has previous acted in the Kollywood remake of films like Pokkiri and Okkadu and proved his mettle. It will be worth watching if he takes up the Maharshi remake as well.

In case you did not know, Maharshi is an emotional drama that revolves around the issue of organic farming. It features Aravinda Sametha beauty Pooja Hegde as the female lead and marks her first collaboration with the Spyder star. Actors Jagapathi Babu and Allari Naresh too are a part of the cast.

The film's pre-release event is slated to take place tomorrow (May 1, 2019) and many feel that it is going to be a grand affair.

