Mahesh Babu's Maharshi To Premiere On Gemini TV As Dasara Special!

Maharshi, the Mahesh Babu movie, that hit theatres in May 2019, is gearing up to make its grand television premiere. According to the latest reports that have come out, Maharshi will make its debut in October 2019 as a Dasara special. Reportedly, the film will be played on Gemini TV. However, the team is yet to make an official announcement regarding the day as well as the timing. Nevertheless, the promos and special posters in connection with Maharshi's television premiere has already gone viral on social media circuits.

The Mahesh Babu starrer, which was also the superstar's 25th movie, had emerged as a tremendous success at the box office. It won decent reviews upon its release and later, with its theatrical run, Maharshi went on to become one of the top-grossing movies in the career of Mahesh Babu so far. It completed 50 days of run in a good number of centres in AP/TS regions.

Later, by the end of June 2019, Maharshi made its debut in OTT platforms on Amazon Prime. The film gained huge popularity there as well. Earlier, reports had come in that the digital, as well as satellite rights of Maharshi, were sold for a huge amount.

Maharshi is the top-grossing Telugu movie of the year so far. Now, Maharshi is sure to be one among the major Telugu movies to be screened during the upcoming festival season. All eyes are on whether Maharshi would go on to set a new record in terms of TRP ratings or not.

Maharshi has been directed by Vamshi Paidippilly and the film features Mahesh Babu in the role of Rishi. Pooja Hegde and Allari Naresh also essay crucial roles in this blockbuster movie.