Mahesh Babu's Maharshi Update: Are The Fans Disappointed Over The Team?

Mahesh Babu's Maharshi would be at the forefront while checking for the biggest and promising Telugu movies of the year and the film's stature is well beyond expectations. The movie's shooting is progressing and the fans are expecting the film to release in April itself.

Nevertheless, it seems like Mahesh Babu fans are disappointed over a particular reason. The team has released a couple of posters of the film and it seems like the fans were expecting for a special poster or a brand new teaser of Maharshi on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivaratri.

However, team Maharshi hasn't come up with any such updates yet, which has slightly disappointed the set of people who are waiting for the film. Some of the reports suggest that team Maharshi is busy with the shoot of the film and they are eyeing to complete the filming by March 15, 2019 as there are only the shoot of a couple songs to be completed and hence, they are not planning to come up with anything special.

We all know about the reception that Maharshi's poster had received and the teaser of the film is sure to receive a thunderous response upon its arrival. The fans are eagerly waiting for teaser's grand entry and let's hope that it would come out soon.