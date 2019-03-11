English
    Mahesh Babu's Maharshi: Will This Be A Hurdle For Superstar's 25th Movie To Be A Blockbuster?

    By Manu
    |

    Mahesh Babu's next is Maharshi, which is eagerly awaited by the Telugu audiences and is slated for a summer release. Having been postponed now and then, the 25th flick of the 'Prince' will finally hit the marquee on May 9, 2019.

    Now, the latest reports doing the rounds claim that the runtime of the film after the initial edit was found to be pretty long. If reports are to be believed, upon the first edit of the film that was said to be done recently, the team was shocked to find that the total runtime stood at a whopping four hours.

    Mahesh Babus Maharshi: Will This Be A Hurdle For Superstars 25th Movie To Be A Blockbuster?

    However, the team later went on to edit the film further and as of now, the film has a running length of 3 hours and 20 minutes. Nevertheless, the reports also suggest that they are planning to trim down 20 minutes more to bring the running length to three hours.

    Runtime is often considered to be a real ingredient for the magnitude of success of a film. Even the blockbuster movie Arjun Reddy had faced slight criticisms from the common audiences for its long run time. However, if Maharshi has some solid content with a really entertaining screenplay, the runtime won't be a hurdle for the film's phenomenal success at the box office.

    (Source: Cinejosh)

    Story first published: Monday, March 11, 2019, 15:47 [IST]
