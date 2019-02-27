Mahesh Babu's Next Movie To Be Based On True Events; See The cast & Crew Details!

Reports were rife that Mahesh Babu is all set to announce his next production venture and this upcoming film would feature actor Adivi Sesh in the lead role. However, an official word regarding the same was awaited and now, the announcement has been made.

Mahesh Babu's next production venture has been titled as Major and it has been confirmed that Adivi Sesh will be seen essaying the lead role in the movie. Reportedly, the film will be inspired by the life of real-life hero Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

Mahesh Babu took to his official Twitter account to make the official announcement of the movie. The actor has also sent out the first look poster of the movie along with this Tweet. Take a look at the same here.

Honoured to bring you the story of our National hero - Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan...

Sending my best wishes to @AdiviSesh, director @sashikirantikka, team @GMBents, @AplusSMovies... & Congratulations @SonyPicsIndia on your debut Telugu production👍🏻#MajorTheFilm pic.twitter.com/BZf4gSE1Rn — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) February 27, 2019

Major will be co-produced by Sony Pictures India Ltd and the movie will be the banner's debut film in the Telugu film industry. Earlier, Sony Pictures had stepped into the South Indian film industry with the Malayalam movie 9, starring Prithviraj in the lead role. It has also been confirmed that the film will be a Telugu-Hindi bilingual movie.

Major will be directed by film-maker Sashi Kiran Tikka. This movie will be the second association of Adivi Sesh and sashi Kiran Tikka after the highly-acclaimed movie Goodachari, released in the year 2018.