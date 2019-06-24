English
    Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru Satellite Rights Bagged By This Channel!

    Mahesh Babu's next film is with director Anil Ravipudi and the film has been titled as Sarileru Neekevvaru. The shoot of the film is yet to begin within a few days of time. Meanwhile, a report has come out that rightly speaks about the magnitude of the project.

    Reportedly, the broadcast rights of Sarileru Neekevvaru has already been sold. It has been confirmed that Gemini TV has bagged the broadcast rights of the movie. The official announcement regarding the same has been made through the official Twitter account of the channel. Take a look at the tweet here.

    The shoot of the film is expected to begin by July 5, 2019. The fact that the satellite rights have been already bagged by one of the top channels speaks volumes about the expectations that everyone has bestowed on this movie. The Anil Ravipudi directorial is the 26th film of Mahesh Babu. It needs to be seen whether Sarileru Neekevvaru has etched a record in terms of satellite rights or not. Earlier, Gemini TV had also bagged the satellite rights of Mahesh Babu's Maharshi, the film which has emerged as a huge blockbuster at the box office. The film is still enjoying a solid run in the theatres

    If the reports that have been doing the rounds are to be believed, Mahesh Babu will be seen essaying the role of an army officer in the movie. Rashmika Mandanna essays the role of the leading lady and the movie is the biggest project of the actress till date. The film will also have the presence of actress Vijayashanthi, who is making a comeback to films after a brief break. The music of the film will be by Devi Sri Prasad. Further updates regarding the film are being awaited.

    Story first published: Monday, June 24, 2019, 15:26 [IST]
