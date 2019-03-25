Mahesh Babu's Wax Statue Unveiled At AMB Cinemas; Proud Moment For Fans [INSIDE PICS]
Mahesh Babu has had many achievements so far in his career spanning close to two decades. He has some of the biggest ever hits of the Telugu film industry and over the years, his fan base has only increased and thus making him a pan-Indian star. Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu has also achieved something really special and has turned out to be one among the few Indian actors to have a wax statue at the Madame Tussauds. The announcement regarding Mahesh Babu to get a wax statue at Madame Tussauds was made a few months ago and the fans of the superstar were left quite excited about this big achievement. Now, the big day has come.
The Wax Statue
According to the latest reports, Mahesh Babu's was statue has been brought from Singapore and it has been placed at the AMB Cinema in Hyderabad. The pictures of the same have been doing the rounds on social media.
A Selfie
Here is another picture that is out in the online circuits. In this picture, you could see Mahesh Babu clicking a selfie with the wax statue that has been unveiled.
Mahesh Posing With The Wax Statue
Here is a picture in which Mahesh Babu could be seen posing with the statue. The superstar could be seen holding the same pose as that of in the statue.
The Entire Family
Mahesh Babu's family was also present for the big occasion. In this picture, you could see Mahesh Babu, his wife Namrata and their kids Gautham and Sitara, posing with the wax statue.
Namrata Shirodkar
Here is another picture from the event that was held recently. In this picture, you could see Mahesh's wife Namrata Shirodkar posing with her husband's wax statue.
A Grand Function
According to the reports, the wax statue would be kept at the AMB Cinemas for a day and some of the fans will get the chance to take selfies with the statue.