Mahesh Babu's Wax Statue Unveiled At AMB Cinemas; Proud Moment For Fans [INSIDE PICS]

The Wax Statue

According to the latest reports, Mahesh Babu's was statue has been brought from Singapore and it has been placed at the AMB Cinema in Hyderabad. The pictures of the same have been doing the rounds on social media.

A Selfie

Here is another picture that is out in the online circuits. In this picture, you could see Mahesh Babu clicking a selfie with the wax statue that has been unveiled.

Mahesh Posing With The Wax Statue

Here is a picture in which Mahesh Babu could be seen posing with the statue. The superstar could be seen holding the same pose as that of in the statue.

The Entire Family

Mahesh Babu's family was also present for the big occasion. In this picture, you could see Mahesh Babu, his wife Namrata and their kids Gautham and Sitara, posing with the wax statue.

Namrata Shirodkar

Here is another picture from the event that was held recently. In this picture, you could see Mahesh's wife Namrata Shirodkar posing with her husband's wax statue.

A Grand Function

According to the reports, the wax statue would be kept at the AMB Cinemas for a day and some of the fans will get the chance to take selfies with the statue.