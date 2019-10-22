Mahesh Babu's Wish Is Like A Kohinoor On Asuran's Crown; Producer's Statement Goes Viral!

Mahesh Babu is one such star, who has always shown interest in watching films of fellow celebrities. Most recently, the superstar had watched Tamil movie Asuran, and he made it a point to write a few words about the movie on Twitter . "Asuran...raw real and intense... Cinema at its best👌Congratulations @dhanushkraja @VetriMaaran @prakashraaj @gvprakash @theVcreations @VelrajR and entire team #Asuran," (sic) he had written while applauding the work of the entire team.

Meanwhile, Kalaipuli S Thanu, who is the producer of Asuran, was elated by the good words of Mahesh Babu. He compared it to be like a Kohinoor on Asuran's crown. "Your wish is a Kohinoor for the Asuran crown," Kalaipulli S Thanu penned on his Twitter account while sharing Mahesh Babu's tweet. This comment of the producer has gained the attention of Mahesh Babu fans in the online world.

Even in the past, we have seen Mahesh Babu commenting about the good work that he comes across. His willingness to appreciate and encourage films of other stars, irrespective of the industry, has often garnered everyone's attention.

Meanwhile, Asuran is continuing its spectacular run in theatres. The film has done good business in theatres outside Tamil Nadu as well. It is rightly among the most-appreciated Tamil movies of recent times.

As far as Mahesh Babu is concerned, he is busy with the works of his next movie Sarileru Neekevvaru and recently, a schedule of the movie was wrapped up. Meanwhile, reports suggest that a teaser of the movie might hit online circuits during the upcoming Deepavali season. Reportedly, the film will be one among the Sankranti releases of 2020. The movie is being directed by Anil Ravipudi.