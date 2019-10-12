Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru & Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo To Clash On Sankranti 2020!

The two biggest stars of Telugu industry, Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun will clash at theatre on January 12, 2020. Mahesh and Allu, both took to Twitter earlier today, to announce that their respective films will be releasing on Sankranti in 2020. Allu Arjun is all geared up for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, whereas Mahesh will be starring in Sarileru Neekevvaru. It will be an action-packed Sankranti in 2020!

Sarileru Neekevvary is an action-film written and directed by Anil Ravipudi. Starring opposite Mahesh Babu is the gorgeous Rashamika Mandanna. The film has been shot partly in Kashmir, and partly in Ramoji Film City. Earlier, the filmmakers were planning to release the movie on October 8, but got postponed due to undisclosed reasons.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is also an action film, starring Telugu's other biggest superstar, Allu Arjun. It also stars Tabu and Pooja Hegde in the lead, alongside Allu. The film is directed by Trivikram Srinivas.

Mahesh tweeted, "It's official... #SarileruNeekevvaru in cinemas from Jan 12th, 2020!! This Sankranti will be my biggest and most special :):) Thankyou @anilravipudi" (sic)

Allu tweeted, "AlaVaikunthapurramuloo releasing this Sankranthi on Jan 12th 2020 ! #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo" (sic)

AlaVaikunthapurramuloo releasing this Sankranthi on Jan 12th 2020 ! #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo pic.twitter.com/gQndPidr6A — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) October 12, 2019

Who do you think will do better in this clash at the box-office?

