Mahesh Babu Starrer Maharshi Bags A Very Special Record?

Maharshi, the Mahesh Babu starrer, had hit theatres in May 2019. The film, which emerged as a blockbuster success at the box office is now back in the news and that too for a very special reason. As everyone knows, Maharshi is available on Amazon Prime as well and now, the Mahesh Babu movie has turned out to be most viewed Telugu movie of the year on the digital platform.

For the uninitiated, Maharshi had made its Amazon Prime debut in July 2019. Now, if the reports regarding the new achievement of Maharshi is anything to go by, Maharshi has achieved this feat in the OTT platform within just four months of its release. This rightly underlines the popularity that this entertainer has attained over a period of time.

Not just Maharshi, but many other prominent movies of Telugu film industry had made their Amazon Prime debut in 2019. Maharshi overtaking each and every one of them within a short span of time is something that the team could be really proud about.

Maharshi was a tremendous success at the box office and the movie received a similar response after its digital premiere as well. The Mahesh Babu starrer is one among the top-grossing Telugu movies of 2019. It is now next only to Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, in terms of the collections in AP/TS regions.

The Mahesh Babu starrer, directed by director Vamsi Paidippally, narrated the tale of a man called Rishi. Pooja Hegde essayed the role of the leading lady in this film. Allari Naresh too had played an important role in this entertainer, which also sent out an important message. Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu etc., were also a part of the star cast.