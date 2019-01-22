Mahesh Babu Starrer Maharshi To Hit The Screens On This Date

If you are a fan of the much-loved Mahesh Babu then gear up to rejoice as we have some awesome news in store for you. In an exciting development, the release date of his next big release Maharshi has been revealed.

Earlier today (January 22, 2019), while interacting with the media, producer Dil Raju opened up about the release date of Maharshi and confirmed that the film is going to hit the screens on April 25, 2019.

The film was originally supposed to release on April 5, 2019. However, it seems that it got delayed because of some pending post-production work.

Maharshi is a Vamsi Paidapally and it revolves around the concept of organic farming. In it, 'Prince' will be seen opposite Pooja Hegde. Mahesh Babu's smart new lok in the film has created quite a buzz in the industry and it miht be one of the big highlights of Maharshi.

Interestingly, 2018 was a pretty good year for Mahesh Babu. He played tthe role of a chief minister in Bharat Ane Nenu and received praise for his work. The film was a political and emerged as a big winner at the box office. Bharat Ane Nenu also featured the Bollywood actress Kiara Advani in tthe lead and it marked her Tollywood debut.