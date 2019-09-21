English
    Mahesh Babu Starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru’s Release Date Confirmed?

    Mahesh Babu fans are quite excited that their favourite star's next film is with director Anil Ravipudi, who gave the blockbuster F2. Titled as Sarileru Neekevvaru, the shoot of the 26th film of the Superstar is currently progressing. Already, the team had announced that the movie will be releasing during the upcoming Sankranthi season. Now, it seems like the makers of the Mahesh Babu starrer have finalised the exact date of release. If reports that are doing the rounds are to be believed, Sarileru Neekevvaru will be hitting theatres on January 11, 2020.

    Interestingly, January 11 is a Saturday and it needs to be seen whether the team will go ahead with this date or not. It is quite uncommon for Telugu movies to release on a Saturday. But, F2, Anil Ravipudi's previous directorial venture had released on a Saturday and the film emerged as the biggest success of the season. Considering that, there are chances for the release date doing the rounds to be real. However, we have to wait for an official announcement from the team to get a clear picture regarding this.

    Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikuntapuramulo, directed by Trivikram Srinivas, will also be releasing in theatres during the Sankranti season. Balakrishna's next film with director KS Ravikumar, which is being referred to as 'NBK 105', is also scheduled to hit theatres during the same season. It would be an exciting contest to watch out for with these many movies in the box office race.

    Sarileru Neekevvaru features Mahesh Babu in the role of an Army officer. Popular actress Rashmika Mandanna essays the leading lady in this film. Veteran actress Vijayashanti makes a comeback to films after a brief break with this Mahesh Babu starrer. Reportedly, the film also features Prakash Raj, Bandla Ganesh, etc., in prominent roles.

