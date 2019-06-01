Mahesh Babu Starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru’s Story Inspired From These Films? Shocking Deets Inside

It was yesterday that the official announcement regarding Mahesh Babu's next film to be directed by Anil Ravipudi was made. The 26th movie of Mahesh Babu has been titled a Sarileru Neekevvaru and the title poster of the film has gone trending straight away.

Meanwhile, it is being widely believed that Mahesh Babu will be seen donning the role of an army officer in Mahesh 26. Now, a few reports have come up regarding the storyline of this much-awaited film of the superstar.

According to a report by Telugu360.com, sources report that the storyline of Sarileru Neekevaru is inspired from the films like Varasuduvachudu and Athaadu. The former had featured Venkatesh in the lead role whereas the latter had Mahesh Babu in it.

According to the report, like in those films, the lead character will come to a village to help out his friend, who works in the military. The report adds that in Mahesh 26, Mahesh Babu will be seen solving the problems of his friend's family and the film will be narrated in a hilarious manner. The report also adds that popular actor Vijayshanthi will be seen essaying the role the mother of Mahesh Babu's friend in the film. Rashmika Mandanna will be seen portraying the leading lady in the film.