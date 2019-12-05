Mahesh Babu Starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru To Hit Screens In Hindi?

Mahesh Babu, the one and only 'Prince' of Tollywood, will next be seen in the eagerly awaited Sarileru Neekevvaru, directed by Anil Ravipudi. The film has created a great deal of buzz among movie buffs and this suggests that all is well. Now, here is a major about the flick. According to reports, its teaser has been noticed by Bollywood biggies and many in the industry feel that it should be released in Hindi as well.

Mahesh Babu enjoys a reasonably good fan-following 'up North'. In fact, movies such as 1: Nenokkadine (1: Ek Ka Dum), Pokiri (Tapori Wanted) are pretty popular with the Hindi audiences. As such, Sarileru Neekevvaru might do well in its dubbed avatar.

However, at the same time, some fans feel that releasing it in Hindi will be a risky movie as biggies such as Baahubali 2, 2.0 and KGF have raised the bar big time.

Interestingly, the makers of Spyder too wanted to release the film in Hindi but changed their mind at the last minute as they reportedly feared comparisons with the Baahubali saga. As such, it remains to be seen whether Sarileru Neekevvaru hits screens in Hindi.

In case, you did not know, the movie revolves around the exploits of an Army officer, who is afraid of blood. It stars Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady, marking her first collaboration with 'Super Star'. The inside talk is that her chemistry with the mass hero is going to be a feast for cinemagoers. A while ago, she had revealed that she was 'excited' to be a part of the action-entertainer.

"Ahhh.. finally.! I know alot of you have been asking me about this-YES! I am part of this wonderful team and I am super kicked about it. Super excited to be working with @AnilRavipudi @urstrulyMahesh @SVC_official @GMBents @AnilSunkara1 @ThisIsDSP," (sic) she had tweeted.

Sarileru Neekevvaru is slated to arrive in theatres on January 11, 2020.

