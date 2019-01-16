Mahesh Babu And Sukumar Movie: Is This The Genre Of Prince's Next Film After Maharshi?

he much-loved Mahesh Babu is one of the biggest names in the Telugu film industry today. He is liked by all and sundry because of his simple nature and charming looks. At present, he is awaiting the release of Maharshi. Directed by Vamsi Paidapally, it features 'Prince' in a new avatar and will see him act opposite actress Pooja Hegde. Maharshi is slated to hit the screens in April. After Maharshi, Mahesh Babu is likely to team up with Sukumar.

Some time ago, it was reported that the movie was going to be a period drama revolving around the era of the Razakars of Telangana. However, now, it seems that there is a change in the plans. As per a report carried by a leading website, the two have decided to work on an action-packed romantic drama rather a period film. One might get an official confirmation in the coming days.

Sukumar and Mahesh Babu had previously collaborated for 1 which received rave reviews from the target audience. As such, there is already some curiosity about their latest film.

On a related note, 2018 was a good year for Sukumar as well as Mahesh Babu. Sukumar delivered a hit in the form of Rangasthalam. On the other hand, the Super Star tasted success with Bharat Ane Nenu.

