English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Mahesh Babu And Sukumar Movie: Is This The Genre Of Prince's Next Film After Maharshi?

    By
    |

    he much-loved Mahesh Babu is one of the biggest names in the Telugu film industry today. He is liked by all and sundry because of his simple nature and charming looks. At present, he is awaiting the release of Maharshi. Directed by Vamsi Paidapally, it features 'Prince' in a new avatar and will see him act opposite actress Pooja Hegde. Maharshi is slated to hit the screens in April. After Maharshi, Mahesh Babu is likely to team up with Sukumar.

    Some time ago, it was reported that the movie was going to be a period drama revolving around the era of the Razakars of Telangana. However, now, it seems that there is a change in the plans. As per a report carried by a leading website, the two have decided to work on an action-packed romantic drama rather a period film. One might get an official confirmation in the coming days.

    Mahesh Babu

    Sukumar and Mahesh Babu had previously collaborated for 1 which received rave reviews from the target audience. As such, there is already some curiosity about their latest film.

    On a related note, 2018 was a good year for Sukumar as well as Mahesh Babu. Sukumar delivered a hit in the form of Rangasthalam. On the other hand, the Super Star tasted success with Bharat Ane Nenu.

    Most Read: Mahesh Babu Gearing Up To Don The Role Of A Cop In A Crime Thriller?

    Read more about: mahesh babu sukumar
    Story first published: Wednesday, January 16, 2019, 18:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 16, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue