    Mahesh Babu-Sukumar Movie: Is This The Reason Why The Project Got Cancelled?

    By Manu
    Mahesh Babu fans were quite excited to know that their favourite star would team up with superhit film-maker Sukumar. Previously, they had teamed up for the film 1 - Nenokkadine, which despite being a box office flop, is considered to be one of the finest films in the acting career of Mahesh Babu so far.

    But later, Mahesh Babu came up with a confirmation that his project with Sukumar got cancelled because of creative differences. Sukumar also announced his next film with Allu Arjun. Now, various unconfirmed reports and rumours have been doing the rounds regarding the cancellation of the project.

    According to a recent report by Cinejosh, Sukumar was planning to offer an out-and-out mass role for Mahesh Babu, which the actor hasn't done so far. Going by the report, Mahesh Babu wasn't keen on doing such roles with a mass appeal and he asked the film-maker to come up with other scripts. But, the director came up stories and characterisation with the mass factor. If the report is to be believed, the director tried to convince Mahesh Babu on how the mass role would excite the fans but Mahesh Babu still remained uninterested.

    However, the report also adds that Mahesh Babu gave the nod to hear the stories of other directors as well, which didn't go down well with Sukumar. Later, Mahesh Babu said a No to project upon Sukumar-Allu Arjun movie shaped up.
    Well, Mahesh Babu has already mentioned that the project was dropped because of creative differences. He also went on to send out his best wishes for Sukumar's next film as well.

    Story first published: Sunday, March 10, 2019, 19:21 [IST]
