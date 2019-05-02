Mahesh Babu Takes A Veiled Dig At Sukumar? Maharshi Star's Shocking Remark Goes Viral

Mahesh About Vamshi

While talking about the Yevadu filmmaker, Mahesh Babu said that he is grateful to him for dedicating nearly two years of his life to Maharshi. He also said that these days several directors run to other heroes if there is a slight delay in beginning a project.

His Exact Words

"If there is any slight delay of two months, these days directors are running away to other heroes. But I've to appreciate Vamshi for waiting for me for more than a year."

A Dig At Sukumar?

Interestingly, some time ago, Mahesh Babu had revealed that Sukumar would not be directing his 26th movie due to 'creative differences' much to the shock of countless fans.

"Due to creative differences, my film with Sukumar is not happening. I wish him all the best on the announcement of his new project. Respect always for a film maker par exellence. 1 Nenokkadine will remain as a cult classic. Enjoyed every moment working on that film (sic)," he had tweeted.

Shortly thereafter, Sukumar collaborated with Allu Arjun for his next. As such, many fans feel that Mahesh Babu might have been taking a dig at the filmmaker with his remarks.

All Is Well?

Either way, there seem to be no major issues between the two men. In fact, Sukumar even sent a video message to Mahesh Babu and wished him good luck for Maharshi.

"Mahesh always improvises every scene saying that he wants to do one more time. He asks for that like a kid and directors can't say no to that. He's a director's actor," he said in the video message.

About Maharshi

Maharshi is touted to be an emotional entertainer which revolves around organic farming. The film features Pooja Hegde in the lead and marks her first collaboration with the 'Super Star'. Actors Allari Naresh and Jagapathy Babu too are a part of the cast.